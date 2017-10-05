Ayre Real Estate Welcomes Valerie Krolicki

AGAWAM — Valerie Krolicki recently joined Ayre Real Estate Co. Inc. as a full-time real-estate sales associate. She is a graduate of Hopkinton High School and has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in education from Northeastern University in Boston.

Krolicki is the daughter-in-law of the late Cynthia ‘Cindy’ Ayre, formerly of Ayre Real Estate and past president of the Realtor Assoc. of Pioneer Valley and Realtor of the Year. She can be reached at Ayre Real Estate, 644 Main St., Agawam; (413) 789-0812, ext. 131; or valerie@ayrerealestate.com.