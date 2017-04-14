Bacon Wilson Welcomes Alfred Albano Jr. at New Hadley Location

HADLEY — Bacon Wilson announced that attorney Alfred Albano Jr. has joined the firm. He is a general practitioner with over 35 years of experience representing clients in Western Mass.

“We are so pleased to welcome Al to Bacon Wilson,” said Kenneth Albano, Bacon Wilson’s managing shareholder, Kenneth J. Albano. “He is an accomplished lawyer who adds great value to the quality work we deliver, and he will also serve as a mentor to our younger associates.”

Alfred Albano is a member of Bacon Wilson’s real-estate, estate-planning, business, and family-law practice groups. To ensure continuity of client service, Bacon Wilson will maintain his current office at 100 Russell St. in Hadley. This new branch will also enhance Bacon Wilson’s presence as a regional, full-service law firm with five locations throughout the Pioneer Valley: in Amherst, Northampton, Springfield, Westfield, and now in Hadley.