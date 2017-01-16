Balise Launches ‘Certified Pre-owned Program

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Balise Motor Sales has announced the launch of the Balise Certified Pre-Owned program, a 90-day or 3,750 mile warranty on used vehicles sold from the 22 Balise-named dealerships throughout New England. This warranty comes at no additional charge to the customer.

The new Balise warranty covers major components such as engine and power train and is valid on all current year used vehicles and vehicles up to nine model years back (2008 through current model year) with fewer than 125,000 miles.

Bill Peffer, president & COO of Balise Motor Sales, said the company hopes the new pre-owned warranty program will provide peace of mind to customers who may be hesitant to buy a used vehicle from a dealer. With an increased availability of used vehicles in the marketplace, Balise endeavors to provide customers something they won’t get from a private seller or another dealership, he noted.

“We’re excited to bring this Balise Certified Pre-Owned program to our customers,” said Peffer. “There are a lot of near-new used vehicles coming back into market and we’re hoping this Balise warranty will ease the mind of our used car customers as well as differentiate our used vehicles in the marketplace.”

The program is available at all Balise dealerships now. For more information, visit www.balisecertified.com.