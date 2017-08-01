bankESB Announces Three Promotions

EASTHAMPTON — Matthew Sosik, president and CEO of bankESB, announced that three people have been promoted. Katrina Dziedzic and Susanne deVillier have been promoted to vice president, branch officer, while Alison McCoy has been promoted to compliance specialist – officer.

Dziedzic joined the bank in 2007 and has 32 years of banking experience. She began as branch officer in Westfield and was promoted to senior branch officer in 2011 and to assistant vice president, branch officer in 2014. She has an associate’s degree from Springfield Technical Community College. She is active in the community, serving as executive board member and treasurer for the Westfield Boys and Girls Club and auction co-chair of the Westfield Kiwanis Club.

Meanwhile, deVillier joined the bank in 2010 as branch officer in Agawam and has 22 years of banking experience. She was promoted to senior branch officer in 2014 and then to assistant vice president, branch officer in 2015. She has been instrumental in leading the successful bankwide checking-account-acquisition program. She is treasurer of the Agawam Rotary, a West of the River Chamber of Commerce member, active in the Springfield Boys and Girls Family Center, and serves on various community committees. She is also involved in fund-raising for various school programs. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from American International College.

McCoy joined the bank in 2015 as a compliance specialist. She previously managed her own general law practice. She has been involved in the development of a successful compliance-management system for the bank. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Bard College at Simon’s Rock and her juris doctor from Western New England University School of Law. She graduated with high honors from the Massachusetts Bankers Assoc. New England School for Financial Studies at Babson College. She is currently enrolled in the Isenberg School of Management MBA program at UMass Amherst.

McCoy has volunteered with Meals on Wheels and the People’s Institute in Northampton. She is treasurer of the Western Massachusetts Compliance Assoc. and is involved in the Boy Scouts of America, Western Massachusetts Council as an Assistant Scoutmaster of Amherst Troop 500.