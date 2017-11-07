bankESB Announces Two Promotions at Annual Meeting

EASTHAMPTON — Matthew Sosik, president and CEO of bankESB, announced two promotions at the bank’s recent annual meeting. Erin Joyce was named assistant vice president – Special Assets, while Erik Lamothe was promoted to Asset Management Liability (ALM) officer.

Joyce joined the bank in October 2014 as Special Assets manager. She was named Special Assets officer in 2016. She boasts many years of experience within the local banking industry, the last nine in the area of residential, consumer, and commercial collections.

Joyce attended UMass and has completed numerous Center for Financial Training courses and received certificates and diplomas in many areas of finance, lending, appraisals, and compliance. She is a volunteer tax preparer for the IRS Volunteers in Tax Assistance Program, a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, and a board member with the Northampton chapter of Dollars for Scholars.

Lamothe joined the bank as ALM Manager in 2017. He is responsible for accounting, budgeting, and modeling and forecasting of Interest rate risk.

Lamothe has almost 20 years of experience in bank accounting, financial analysis, and management. He received a bachelor’s degree in management and accounting from Westfield State University and a master’s degree in banking and financial services from Boston University. He is involved with the Westfield YMCA and the Assoc. of Financial Professionals.