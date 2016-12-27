Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Adzhigirey, Sergey
Adzhigirey, Natalya
109 Silver St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 11/30/16
Allyn, Ryan M.
16 Memorial Circle
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 11/29/16
Best Results Home Improvement
Lamagdelaine, William F.
212 Blisswood Village Dr.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 11/23/16
Boze, Daniel
484 Chicopee St. 1st F
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 11/17/16
Carroll, Jessica C.
192 Breckenridge St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 11/28/16
Cookis, Ross S.
286 East Main St.
North Adams, MA 01247
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 11/30/16
DeLevo, David F.
12 Phyllis Lane
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 11/30/16
Diaz, Santiago
P.O. Box 3953
Springfield, MA 01101
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 11/30/16
Dunham, George E.
229 Ashley St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 11/30/16
Faivre, Louis David
168 Edgewood Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 11/16/16
Foster, Christopher L.
128 Point Grove Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 11/30/16
Foster, Nelson J.
Foster, Linda J.
58 Frederick St.
North Adams, MA 01247
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 11/17/16
Gluten-Free Gourmet Cafe
Levy, Dara J.
Levy, Matthew
323 Lenox Ave.
First Floor
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 11/17/16
Goncalves, Miguel F.
149 Stevens St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 11/17/16
Gonzalez, Nancy
29 Ward Ave., Apt. B
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 11/22/16
Guillette, Richard R.
Guillette, Barbara A.
841 Southbridge Rd
Warren, MA 01083
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 11/17/16
Hall, Albert T.J.
Santiago-Hall, Jaszmine Alizea
PO Box 17
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 11/22/16
Harrington, Henry W.
118 Church St., Apt. A
Williamstown, MA 01267
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 11/19/16
Hernandez, Richard N.
21 Smith Road
West Stockbridge, MA 01266
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 11/30/16
Jawando, Denise Laverne
a/k/a Jawando, Denise Laver Gillard
7 Cornell St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 11/30/16
Jette, Michael A.
590 Chicopee St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 11/30/16
Kisiel, Michelle L.
246 Vining Hill Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 11/17/16
Lalchandani, Michael Manohar
447 Beech St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 11/22/16
Lewinski, Craig A.
81 Lamb St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 11/18/16
Maloy, Michelle A.
23 Newark St.
Adams, MA 01220
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 11/17/16
McCollum, Ian M.
65 Bangor St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 11/16/16
Melendez, Francisca
300 Walnut St., Apt. 5
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 11/17/16
Menard, Brandon D.
Menard, Elizabeth Susan
19 Vernon Place
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 11/30/16
Morgan, Obie J.
80 Vienna Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 11/22/16
Motta, David
Motta, Donna M.
38 Veazie St.
North Adams, MA 01247
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 11/20/16
Ortiz, Eduardo
104 Pheonix Terrace
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 11/30/16
Reardon, Robert P.
136 Wilbraham Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 11/28/16
Redman, Natalie A.
33 Ferris St.
Indian Orchard, MA 01151
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 11/28/16
Romano, Alan G.
107 Beaver St.
North Adams, MA 01247
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 11/23/16
Rowan, Jonathan M.
Rowan, Angela M.
22 Lincoln St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 11/20/16
Roxanne Pearls
Andrade, Karen J.
21 East St.
Southampton, MA 01073
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 11/30/16
Smith, Catherine J.
102 Northway Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 11/22/16
Smith, Duncan Eric
6 Embury St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 11/16/16
Talbot, Paul R.
Talbot, Kristen M.
30 Oxford St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 11/17/16
Taylor, Nancy Lee
a/k/a Wager, Nancy Lee
58-D Edward Ave.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 11/30/16
Tulyholowycz, Teresa Ann
8 Shore Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 11/30/16
Wayte, Christopher Francis
25 Wilbert Terrace
Feeding Hills, MA 01030
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 11/25/16
Wells, Porter A.
3 Elm Terrace, Apt. A
Greenfield, MA 01301
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 11/20/16
Whyte, Peter
Whyte, Marilyn
a/k/a Nazario, Marilyn
90 Audubon St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 11/30/16