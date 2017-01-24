Navigation

on January 24, 2017 in Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Ashm Traders, LLC
Yusuf, Mushtaq Farid
1 Craigwood Terrace
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 12/28/16

Bertelli Realty Group, Inc.
160 Chapin Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Chapter: 11
Filing Date: 12/21/16

Birnbaum, Alan P.
PO Box 46
West Stockbridge, MA 01266
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 12/21/16

Borders, Betty Jean
95 Alden St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/28/16

Cortes, Eliezer
Cortes, Yasmin
224 Chapin Terrace
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/20/16

Cuene, Marlene Marie
115 Huckleberry Lane
Becket, MA 01223
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 12/28/16

Davis, Jimmie L.
118 Colton St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/22/16

Gahres, Sylvia A.
132 East Main St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/30/16

Goulas, Annmarie
135 Allen St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 12/27/16

Hutchinson, Kent Crosby
422 Palmer Road
Ware, MA 01082
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/29/16

Independence
Provost, Yvonne M.
11 Sullivan St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/29/16

Kawa, Dennis J.
125 Rivera Dr.
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/28/16

Kishinevski, Anatoly
37 Clark St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/19/16

LaPatin, Adam D.
LaPatin, Michelle B.
14 Hill Terrace
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 12/18/16

Loomer, Joshua Carl
194 Conant Road
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 12/20/16

Machado, Paul H.
Machado, Nicole R.
29 Ruggles St.
Three Rivers, MA 01080
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 12/20/16

Mailloux, Wayne Joseph
56 Riverside Dr.
Orange, MA 01364
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 12/20/16

Munroe, Michael J.
Farrell-Munroe, Anne M.
a/k/a Munroe, Anne N.
83 Alfred Dr.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/29/16

Nguyen, Maritza H.
81 Manor Court
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/18/16

Ok, Kork Vantha
44 Southpoint Dr., Apt. A
Amherst, MA 01002
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/29/16

Ostrowski, Kristie A.
12 Allman Dr.
Chester, MA 01011
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/29/16

Perez, Jacqueline
84 Governor St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/20/16

Reid, Richard
U.S. Penitentiary
Inmate Mail/Parcels
Florence, CO 81226
Filing Date: 12/28/16

Rosa, Felipe
51 Strong Ave.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/29/16

Roy, Wayne R.
Roy, Sandra J.
21 Walton St., 2nd Fl.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/29/16

Sendek, Cheryl Marie
37 Woodcrest Court
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/22/16

Sharpe, Graydon Kerry
23A Otis Ave.
Ware, MA 01082
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/22/16

Smith, Andrew J.
121 North Main, Apt. J8
Belchertown, MA 01007
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/22/16

Suzor, Louis P.
55 Fuller St
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 12/24/16

Talbot, Sheileen R.
603 Allen St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 12/27/16

Thomas, Lawrence E.
Thomas, Lorraine A.
28 Pidgeon Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 12/27/16

Trask, Laura Ann
a/k/a Callery, Laura Ann
13 Johnson Ave.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/22/16

Tynan, David E.
88 Danforth Ave.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/23/16

Urban, Gayle
74 Old Jarvis Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/28/16

Velazquez, Tatyana M.
96 Kirk Dr.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/22/16

Westbrooks, Ryan W.
276 Amherst Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/29/16

Zabik, Todd W.
Zabik, Rebecca S.
55 Boardman St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/30/16

