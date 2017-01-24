Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Ashm Traders, LLC

Yusuf, Mushtaq Farid

1 Craigwood Terrace

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Chapter: 13

Filing Date: 12/28/16

Bertelli Realty Group, Inc.

160 Chapin Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Chapter: 11

Filing Date: 12/21/16

Birnbaum, Alan P.

PO Box 46

West Stockbridge, MA 01266

Chapter: 13

Filing Date: 12/21/16

Borders, Betty Jean

95 Alden St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 12/28/16

Cortes, Eliezer

Cortes, Yasmin

224 Chapin Terrace

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 12/20/16

Cuene, Marlene Marie

115 Huckleberry Lane

Becket, MA 01223

Chapter: 13

Filing Date: 12/28/16

Davis, Jimmie L.

118 Colton St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 12/22/16

Gahres, Sylvia A.

132 East Main St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 12/30/16

Goulas, Annmarie

135 Allen St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Chapter: 13

Filing Date: 12/27/16

Hutchinson, Kent Crosby

422 Palmer Road

Ware, MA 01082

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 12/29/16

Independence

Provost, Yvonne M.

11 Sullivan St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 12/29/16

Kawa, Dennis J.

125 Rivera Dr.

Agawam, MA 01001

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 12/28/16

Kishinevski, Anatoly

37 Clark St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 12/19/16

LaPatin, Adam D.

LaPatin, Michelle B.

14 Hill Terrace

Ludlow, MA 01056

Chapter: 13

Filing Date: 12/18/16

Loomer, Joshua Carl

194 Conant Road

Athol, MA 01331

Chapter: 13

Filing Date: 12/20/16

Machado, Paul H.

Machado, Nicole R.

29 Ruggles St.

Three Rivers, MA 01080

Chapter: 13

Filing Date: 12/20/16

Mailloux, Wayne Joseph

56 Riverside Dr.

Orange, MA 01364

Chapter: 13

Filing Date: 12/20/16

Munroe, Michael J.

Farrell-Munroe, Anne M.

a/k/a Munroe, Anne N.

83 Alfred Dr.

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 12/29/16

Nguyen, Maritza H.

81 Manor Court

Springfield, MA 01118

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 12/18/16

Ok, Kork Vantha

44 Southpoint Dr., Apt. A

Amherst, MA 01002

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 12/29/16

Ostrowski, Kristie A.

12 Allman Dr.

Chester, MA 01011

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 12/29/16

Perez, Jacqueline

84 Governor St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 12/20/16

Reid, Richard

U.S. Penitentiary

Inmate Mail/Parcels

Florence, CO 81226

Filing Date: 12/28/16

Rosa, Felipe

51 Strong Ave.

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 12/29/16

Roy, Wayne R.

Roy, Sandra J.

21 Walton St., 2nd Fl.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 12/29/16

Sendek, Cheryl Marie

37 Woodcrest Court

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 12/22/16

Sharpe, Graydon Kerry

23A Otis Ave.

Ware, MA 01082

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 12/22/16

Smith, Andrew J.

121 North Main, Apt. J8

Belchertown, MA 01007

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 12/22/16

Suzor, Louis P.

55 Fuller St

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 13

Filing Date: 12/24/16

Talbot, Sheileen R.

603 Allen St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Chapter: 13

Filing Date: 12/27/16

Thomas, Lawrence E.

Thomas, Lorraine A.

28 Pidgeon Dr.

Springfield, MA 01119

Chapter: 13

Filing Date: 12/27/16

Trask, Laura Ann

a/k/a Callery, Laura Ann

13 Johnson Ave.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 12/22/16

Tynan, David E.

88 Danforth Ave.

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 12/23/16

Urban, Gayle

74 Old Jarvis Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 12/28/16

Velazquez, Tatyana M.

96 Kirk Dr.

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 12/22/16

Westbrooks, Ryan W.

276 Amherst Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 12/29/16

Zabik, Todd W.

Zabik, Rebecca S.

55 Boardman St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 12/30/16