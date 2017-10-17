Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Albaladejo, Francisco

24 Ednsons Court

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/14/17

Badillo, Omaira

235 Walnut St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/15/17

Bedell, Amy Bertha

a/k/a Kolick, Amy Bertha

a/k/a Phelps, Amy Bertha

a/k/a Bedell, Amy Bertha

16 Myrtle St.

Athol, MA 01331

Chapter: 13

Filing Date: 09/14/17

Big Daddy’s Homemade Ice Cream

Smith, David J.

100 Brandon Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Chapter: 13

Filing Date: 09/06/17

Boardman, Sanford

a/k/a Boardman, Sandy

6 James St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/08/17

Boudreau, James F.

16 Victoria Circle

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 13

Filing Date: 09/14/17

Boyd, Edward W.

52 Emmett St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/13/17

Bridges, Lynne B.

115 Berkshire Ave.

Southwick, MA 01077

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/08/17

Brown, James W.

151 Gilbert Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/06/17

Broxton, Lynette R.

5 West Laramee Green

Indian Orchard, MA 01151

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/13/17

Calderwood, Letitia

239 Main St., Apt 1

Easthampton, MA 01027

Chapter: 13

Filing Date: 09/08/17

Carattini, Melissa M.

17 Lakeshore Dr.

Southwick, MA 01077

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 08/31/17

Ethier-Allen, Carol Ann

164 Highland Ave.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/10/17

Ewing, Steven Michael

5 Mark St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 08/31/17

Farrell, Jeannine L.

a/k/a Farrell, Nina L.

66 Cronin Hill Rd

Hatfield, MA 01038

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 08/31/17

Finish Line Auto

Marier, Francis

678 Britton St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/08/17

Haire, Emily Anne

5 Berard Circle

Springfield, MA 01128

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/14/17

Hait, Christian T.

19 Ballard St., Apt. 1

Easthampton, MA 01027

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/08/17

Johnson, Todd F.

Johnson, Julie

a/k/a Stedman, Julie

1401 Longmeadow St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Chapter: 13

Filing Date: 09/12/17

Josefek, Andrea Kathryn

64 Munsing Ave.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/01/17

Lamon, Robert C.

40 Riley Switch Road

Athol, MA 01331

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/04/17

Laprade, Meaghan Ashley

158 Old Sunderland Road

Montague, MA 01351

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/01/17

Lowell, Jennifer L.

15 Central St.

Turners Falls, MA 01376

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/12/17

Maldonado, Bartolo

a/k/a Oliveras, Bartolo Maldonado

Maldonado, Gladys Odette

142 Brittany Manor Dr.

Amherst, MA 01002

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/08/17

Martone, Sheila M.

222 Stebbins St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/06/17

Montgomery, Darren R.

569 Westfield St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/12/17

Murphy, Lawrence W.

Murphy, Doreen

620 North Westfield St.

Feeding Hills, MA 01030

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/06/17

Nadeau, Philip W.

4 Manola St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/15/17

O’Lari, Sarah Madeline

a/k/a O’Lari-Woods, Sarah Madeline

a/k/a O’Lari-Muniz, Sarah Madeline

47 Congress St.

Orange, MA 01364

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/06/17

Payen, Evarice

247 Allen Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/10/17

Photography by Corinna

Cole, Corinna S.

a/k/a Spinale, Corinna

50 Normandy Road

Lynn, MA 01902

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/15/17

Riley, Jessica L.

34 Amherst Ave.

Feeding Hills, MA 01030

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/01/17

Rough-Lewinski, Jennifer

81 Lamb St.

South Hadley, MA 01118

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 08/31/17

Schnopp, Glenn P.

15 Water St., Apt. B

Shelburne Falls, MA 01370

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 08/31/17

Sepulveda, Maria D.

PO Box 60562

Florence, MA 01062

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 08/31/17

Tatro, Phyllis A.

183 Winton St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/10/17

Van Buren, Lisa M.

325 Walnut St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/15/17

Vasquez, Louis A.

14 High St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/12/17

White, Karen Marie

163 Saint James Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 13

Filing Date: 09/06/17