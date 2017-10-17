Navigation

Bankruptcies

on October 17, 2017 in Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Albaladejo, Francisco
24 Ednsons Court
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/14/17

Badillo, Omaira
235 Walnut St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/15/17

Bedell, Amy Bertha
a/k/a Kolick, Amy Bertha
a/k/a Phelps, Amy Bertha
a/k/a Bedell, Amy Bertha
16 Myrtle St.
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 09/14/17

Big Daddy’s Homemade Ice Cream
Smith, David J.
100 Brandon Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 09/06/17

Boardman, Sanford
a/k/a Boardman, Sandy
6 James St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/08/17

Boudreau, James F.
16 Victoria Circle
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 09/14/17

Boyd, Edward W.
52 Emmett St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/13/17

Bridges, Lynne B.
115 Berkshire Ave.
Southwick, MA 01077
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/08/17

Brown, James W.
151 Gilbert Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/06/17

Broxton, Lynette R.
5 West Laramee Green
Indian Orchard, MA 01151
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/13/17

Calderwood, Letitia
239 Main St., Apt 1
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 09/08/17

Carattini, Melissa M.
17 Lakeshore Dr.
Southwick, MA 01077
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 08/31/17

Ethier-Allen, Carol Ann
164 Highland Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/10/17

Ewing, Steven Michael
5 Mark St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 08/31/17

Farrell, Jeannine L.
a/k/a Farrell, Nina L.
66 Cronin Hill Rd
Hatfield, MA 01038
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 08/31/17

Finish Line Auto
Marier, Francis
678 Britton St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/08/17

Haire, Emily Anne
5 Berard Circle
Springfield, MA 01128
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/14/17

Hait, Christian T.
19 Ballard St., Apt. 1
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/08/17

Johnson, Todd F.
Johnson, Julie
a/k/a Stedman, Julie
1401 Longmeadow St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 09/12/17

Josefek, Andrea Kathryn
64 Munsing Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/01/17

Lamon, Robert C.
40 Riley Switch Road
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/04/17

Laprade, Meaghan Ashley
158 Old Sunderland Road
Montague, MA 01351
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/01/17

Lowell, Jennifer L.
15 Central St.
Turners Falls, MA 01376
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/12/17

Maldonado, Bartolo
a/k/a Oliveras, Bartolo Maldonado
Maldonado, Gladys Odette
142 Brittany Manor Dr.
Amherst, MA 01002
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/08/17

Martone, Sheila M.
222 Stebbins St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/06/17

Montgomery, Darren R.
569 Westfield St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/12/17

Murphy, Lawrence W.
Murphy, Doreen
620 North Westfield St.
Feeding Hills, MA 01030
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/06/17

Nadeau, Philip W.
4 Manola St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/15/17

O’Lari, Sarah Madeline
a/k/a O’Lari-Woods, Sarah Madeline
a/k/a O’Lari-Muniz, Sarah Madeline
47 Congress St.
Orange, MA 01364
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/06/17

Payen, Evarice
247 Allen Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/10/17

Photography by Corinna
Cole, Corinna S.
a/k/a Spinale, Corinna
50 Normandy Road
Lynn, MA 01902
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/15/17

Riley, Jessica L.
34 Amherst Ave.
Feeding Hills, MA 01030
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/01/17

Rough-Lewinski, Jennifer
81 Lamb St.
South Hadley, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 08/31/17

Schnopp, Glenn P.
15 Water St., Apt. B
Shelburne Falls, MA 01370
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 08/31/17

Sepulveda, Maria D.
PO Box 60562
Florence, MA 01062
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 08/31/17

Tatro, Phyllis A.
183 Winton St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/10/17

Van Buren, Lisa M.
325 Walnut St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/15/17

Vasquez, Louis A.
14 High St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/12/17

White, Karen Marie
163 Saint James Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 09/06/17

