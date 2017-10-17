Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Albaladejo, Francisco
24 Ednsons Court
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/14/17
Badillo, Omaira
235 Walnut St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/15/17
Bedell, Amy Bertha
a/k/a Kolick, Amy Bertha
a/k/a Phelps, Amy Bertha
a/k/a Bedell, Amy Bertha
16 Myrtle St.
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 09/14/17
Big Daddy’s Homemade Ice Cream
Smith, David J.
100 Brandon Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 09/06/17
Boardman, Sanford
a/k/a Boardman, Sandy
6 James St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/08/17
Boudreau, James F.
16 Victoria Circle
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 09/14/17
Boyd, Edward W.
52 Emmett St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/13/17
Bridges, Lynne B.
115 Berkshire Ave.
Southwick, MA 01077
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/08/17
Brown, James W.
151 Gilbert Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/06/17
Broxton, Lynette R.
5 West Laramee Green
Indian Orchard, MA 01151
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/13/17
Calderwood, Letitia
239 Main St., Apt 1
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 09/08/17
Carattini, Melissa M.
17 Lakeshore Dr.
Southwick, MA 01077
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 08/31/17
Ethier-Allen, Carol Ann
164 Highland Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/10/17
Ewing, Steven Michael
5 Mark St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 08/31/17
Farrell, Jeannine L.
a/k/a Farrell, Nina L.
66 Cronin Hill Rd
Hatfield, MA 01038
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 08/31/17
Finish Line Auto
Marier, Francis
678 Britton St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/08/17
Haire, Emily Anne
5 Berard Circle
Springfield, MA 01128
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/14/17
Hait, Christian T.
19 Ballard St., Apt. 1
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/08/17
Johnson, Todd F.
Johnson, Julie
a/k/a Stedman, Julie
1401 Longmeadow St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 09/12/17
Josefek, Andrea Kathryn
64 Munsing Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/01/17
Lamon, Robert C.
40 Riley Switch Road
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/04/17
Laprade, Meaghan Ashley
158 Old Sunderland Road
Montague, MA 01351
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/01/17
Lowell, Jennifer L.
15 Central St.
Turners Falls, MA 01376
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/12/17
Maldonado, Bartolo
a/k/a Oliveras, Bartolo Maldonado
Maldonado, Gladys Odette
142 Brittany Manor Dr.
Amherst, MA 01002
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/08/17
Martone, Sheila M.
222 Stebbins St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/06/17
Montgomery, Darren R.
569 Westfield St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/12/17
Murphy, Lawrence W.
Murphy, Doreen
620 North Westfield St.
Feeding Hills, MA 01030
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/06/17
Nadeau, Philip W.
4 Manola St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/15/17
O’Lari, Sarah Madeline
a/k/a O’Lari-Woods, Sarah Madeline
a/k/a O’Lari-Muniz, Sarah Madeline
47 Congress St.
Orange, MA 01364
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/06/17
Payen, Evarice
247 Allen Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/10/17
Photography by Corinna
Cole, Corinna S.
a/k/a Spinale, Corinna
50 Normandy Road
Lynn, MA 01902
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/15/17
Riley, Jessica L.
34 Amherst Ave.
Feeding Hills, MA 01030
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/01/17
Rough-Lewinski, Jennifer
81 Lamb St.
South Hadley, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 08/31/17
Schnopp, Glenn P.
15 Water St., Apt. B
Shelburne Falls, MA 01370
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 08/31/17
Sepulveda, Maria D.
PO Box 60562
Florence, MA 01062
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 08/31/17
Tatro, Phyllis A.
183 Winton St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/10/17
Van Buren, Lisa M.
325 Walnut St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/15/17
Vasquez, Louis A.
14 High St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/12/17
White, Karen Marie
163 Saint James Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 09/06/17