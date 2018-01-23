Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Calderon-Perez, Jessica

97 April Lane

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 12/28/17

Caplette, Robert W.

15 Arbor Lane

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 12/28/17

Couture, Joseph A.

Couture, Kelly J.

23 State St.

Monson, MA 01057

Chapter: 13

Filing Date: 12/22/17

Deyo, Kevin P.

547 Front St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 12/22/17

Dones, David

48 Melvin St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 12/21/17

Fiorentino, Alexandria Lee

26 Ogden St.

Indian Orchard, MA 01151

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 12/27/17

Hayes, Kenneth S.

30 Center St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 12/28/17

Healey, Carolyn A.

15 Livingstone Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 12/29/17

Jones, Christopher Scott

Jones, Leah Michelle

161 Memory Lane

Orange, MA 01364

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 12/22/17

Josephson, Scott R.

Josephson, Diane L.

37 Captain Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Chapter: 13

Filing Date: 12/27/17

Joslyn, Sandra E.

129 Taylor St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 12/26/17

Kiendzior, Danielle M.

a/k/a Paquin, Danielle M.

37 Edward Dr.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 12/19/17

Lusty, William Joseph

430 Old Warren Road

Palmer, MA 01069

Chapter: 13

Filing Date: 12/27/17

Miller, Moses D.

167 Main St.

Leeds, MA 01053

Chapter: 13

Filing Date: 12/22/17

Paulino, Pablo J.

4 Langdon St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 12/27/17

Pickard, Matthew J.

256 Mandalay Road

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 12/22/17

Richardson, Ronald Roger

331 Cold Spring Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 12/28/17

Ruhmkorff, Samuel G.

125 Black Birch Trail

Florence, MA 01062

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 12/27/17

Santiago-Roman, Iraida Estrella

Greenfield Gardens

21 Harris Court

Greenfield, MA 01301

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 12/29/17

Sideris, Argiris C.

a/k/a Sideris, Archie C.

40 Allen Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 12/29/17

Sound Solution and Auto Sports

Pacheco, William R.

Pacheco, Rebecca L.

115 Carroll St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Chapter: 13

Filing Date: 12/27/17

Stone, Maura L.

a/k/a Lightsey, Maura Walpole

a/k/a Stone, Maura W.

20 Gilead St.

Adams, MA 01220

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 12/21/17

Veal, Eddie O.

PO Box 51491

Indian Orchard, MA 01115

Chapter: 13

Filing Date: 12/26/17

Zaleski, David Lewis

Zaleski, Ann Marie

20 Prospect St.

Adams, MA 01220

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 12/27/17