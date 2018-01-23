Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Calderon-Perez, Jessica
97 April Lane
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/28/17
Caplette, Robert W.
15 Arbor Lane
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/28/17
Couture, Joseph A.
Couture, Kelly J.
23 State St.
Monson, MA 01057
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 12/22/17
Deyo, Kevin P.
547 Front St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/22/17
Dones, David
48 Melvin St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/21/17
Fiorentino, Alexandria Lee
26 Ogden St.
Indian Orchard, MA 01151
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/27/17
Hayes, Kenneth S.
30 Center St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/28/17
Healey, Carolyn A.
15 Livingstone Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/29/17
Jones, Christopher Scott
Jones, Leah Michelle
161 Memory Lane
Orange, MA 01364
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/22/17
Josephson, Scott R.
Josephson, Diane L.
37 Captain Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 12/27/17
Joslyn, Sandra E.
129 Taylor St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/26/17
Kiendzior, Danielle M.
a/k/a Paquin, Danielle M.
37 Edward Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/19/17
Lusty, William Joseph
430 Old Warren Road
Palmer, MA 01069
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 12/27/17
Miller, Moses D.
167 Main St.
Leeds, MA 01053
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 12/22/17
Paulino, Pablo J.
4 Langdon St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/27/17
Pickard, Matthew J.
256 Mandalay Road
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/22/17
Richardson, Ronald Roger
331 Cold Spring Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/28/17
Ruhmkorff, Samuel G.
125 Black Birch Trail
Florence, MA 01062
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/27/17
Santiago-Roman, Iraida Estrella
Greenfield Gardens
21 Harris Court
Greenfield, MA 01301
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/29/17
Sideris, Argiris C.
a/k/a Sideris, Archie C.
40 Allen Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/29/17
Sound Solution and Auto Sports
Pacheco, William R.
Pacheco, Rebecca L.
115 Carroll St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 12/27/17
Stone, Maura L.
a/k/a Lightsey, Maura Walpole
a/k/a Stone, Maura W.
20 Gilead St.
Adams, MA 01220
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/21/17
Veal, Eddie O.
PO Box 51491
Indian Orchard, MA 01115
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 12/26/17
Zaleski, David Lewis
Zaleski, Ann Marie
20 Prospect St.
Adams, MA 01220
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 12/27/17