Bankruptcies

on April 3, 2018 in Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Bonnivier, Chris O.
13 Beech St.
Adams, MA 01220
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 01/25/18

Bonnivier, Linda J.
a/k/a Rancourt, Linda J.
13 Beech St.
Adams, MA 01220
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 01/25/18

Bridges, Antwain L.
367 Orange St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 01/25/18

Briggs, Thomas Edward
107 Red Fox Dr.
Feeding Hills, MA 01030
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 01/29/18

Burgos, Andrew
Burgos, Gwendolyn
38 Littleton St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 01/17/18

Casey, Daniel
Casey, Linda
37 Dana St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 01/19/18

Chistolini, Karen R.
52 Weston St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 01/19/18

Claudio, Joselito
303 Maple St., Apt. 327
Springfield, MA 01105
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 01/24/18

Clifford, Amanda M.
27 Janelle Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 01/26/18

Craig, Andreas
21 Hillmont St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 01/19/18

Curran, Linda M.
51 Louise St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 01/24/18

Davis, Robert W.
44 Stagecoach Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 01/29/18

Deida, Aida
67 Haumont Terrace
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 01/24/18

Diane’s Home Day Care
Johnson, Diane E.
42 Bliss St.
Florence, MA 01062
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 01/25/18

Farley, Deborah L.
177 Marion St., Ext. 2
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 01/29/18

Frieri, Gino S.
PO Box 2331
Pittsfield, MA 01202
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 01/26/18

Gonzales, Antonio
181 Main St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 01/29/18

Gorham, Evelyn
11 Marble St., Apt 522
Worcester, MA 01603
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 01/29/18

Graves, Scott D.
Graves, Jennifer J.
23 Hollywood St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 01/31/18

Guba, Eric C.
186 Conway St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 01/17/18

Isernhagen, Denise J.
35 Pomeroy St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 01/23/18

Jackson, Yvette
a/k/a Morales, Yvette
a/k/a Rosario, Yvette
31 Davis St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 01/22/18

Joyce, Kevin F.
Joyce, Kathleen M.
a/k/a Horton, Kathleen Marjorie
298 Emery St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 01/18/18

Landry, Linda A.
29-31 Bloomfield St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 01/22/18

Leger, Karen E,
48 Scantic Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 01/17/18

Ogg, Norman
Ogg, Sheila
147 LaBelle Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 01/26/18

Ortiz, Maribel
101 Saint Kolbe Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 01/24/18

Persson, Mark A.
5 King St.
Royalston, MA 01368
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 01/21/18

Pybas, Charles E.
345 Sturbridge Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 01/24/18

Restoration Specialties
Eaton, Alice Knox
Eaton, Wendell Scott
74 Williston Ave.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 01/19/18

Rodgers, Martin D.
13 Magnolia Terrace
South Hadley, MA 01075
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 01/29/18

Rogowski, Theresa A.
14 Austin St.
Barre, MA 01005
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 01/23/18

Rubin, Bonnie D.
4 Laura Ave., Apt. 2
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 01/24/18

Sanchez, Jose Daniel
3 Hill Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 01/19/18

Shoefly Shoe Salons, LLC
Clark, William T.
4 Shepards Hollow
Leeds, MA 01053
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 01/23/18

Spafford, Amanda J.
a/k/a Lengieza, Amanda J.
30 Olivine St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 01/18/18

Staley, Lisa M.
a/k/a Wallace, Lisa M.
60 King St.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 01/17/18

Stepus, Tatyana
76 Chateaugay St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 01/23/18

Thomas, Cynthia D.
120- 122 Fargo St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 01/23/18

Thompson, George E.
50 Melville St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 01/29/18

Tremblay, Doreen E.
1209 Brimfield Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 01/24/18

Valle Vale International
Valle-Martinez, Ana M.
91 Elmore Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 01/25/18

Vazquez-Velez, Argelis Joel
238 Cottage St.
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 01/31/18

Vieu, Keith R.
Vieu, Carla L.
25 Pebblemill Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 01/23/18

Walter, Peter Vincent
140 Hutchinson Lane
Cheshire, MA 01225
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 01/22/18

Williams, Tamara A.
145 Sumner Ave., Apt. 8
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 01/22/18

Winiarski, John A.
Winiarski, Debora M.
22 Lord Terrace North
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 01/30/18

