Bariatric Surgeon Dr. Ursula McMillian Joins Holyoke Medical Center

HOLYOKE — Dr. Ursula McMillian, a board-certified surgeon, has joined Holyoke Medical Center. Specializing in bariatric and general surgery, she is the newest provider in the HMC Weight Management Program.

“I am excited to be joining the innovative team at the Weight Management Program,” McMillian said. “The philosophy of care and commitment to helping patients find the right tools to maintain a healthy weight, for life, is what drew me to this opportunity. I am also impressed by how friendly everyone is here and appreciate the fact that Holyoke Medical Center is an independent community hospital, focused on patients’ overall health and well-being.”

Passionate about exercise and its role in a healthy life, McMillian is known to practice what she preaches, often creating videos of herself exercising and sharing them online for her patients to follow along. This provides an avenue for her to relate to patients and demonstrates her understanding of the hard work that goes into maintaining a healthy weight. “My passion stems from my own struggles with weight throughout my life. I understand and have empathy and compassion for what my patients are going through.”

The HMC Weight Management Program has experienced tremendous growth since it opened in late February 2016. Under the medical direction of Dr. Yannis Raftopoulos, the program has treated more than 1,500 patients in the Pioneer Valley. With the addition of McMillian, the office now has two bariatric surgeons, two physician assistants, two registered dietitians, and two behavioral health specialists to support the needs of the program’s patients.

McMillian received her bachelor’s degree in physiology and neurobiology from the University of Connecticut, and attended the University of Connecticut School of Medicine. She then completed a general surgery internship at the University of Massachusetts, a general surgery residency at the Hospital of Saint Raphael, and a fellowship in minimally invasive and bariatric surgery at Danbury Hospital. She has been practicing since 2010 in Connecticut and Massachusetts, and is a member of the American Society of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery and the Society of Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons.

“We are proud to welcome Dr. McMillian to the Holyoke Medical Center family. Her surgical expertise and dynamic energy have already begun to make a positive impact with our patients and the organization,” said Spiros Hatiras, Holyoke Medical Center’s president and CEO.

McMillian is accepting new patients at 11 Hospital Drive in Holyoke. Before making an appointment, patients must first attend a free information session to learn more about the program and the services available. Programs are offered several times each month in both English and Spanish. To register for an upcoming program, call (413) 535-4757, or visit holyokehealth.com/events.