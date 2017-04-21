Bay Path Announces Commencement Speaker

LONGMEADOW — Bay Path University will stage its 120th Commencement on May 21 at 3 p.m. at the MassMutual Center in Springfield. Kathryn Hayward, class of 1976, founder of International Integrators, will address the Class of 2017.

More than 1,000 Bay Path students earned bachelor’s, master’s, and advanced degrees, with more than 800 students anticipated to be part of the Commencement event.

Hayward will receive an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters degree for her leadership in the practice of integrative health. With her husband David Thomas, Hayward is the founder of International Integrators, an organization whose mission is to promote a more balanced approach to healthcare by focusing on the blending of the best of conventional medicine, whole food lifestyles, conscious movements, and mind/body/spirit connections. Hayward earned her medical degree from the Boston University School of Medicine, and is retired from her positions as Associate Physician at the Massachusetts General Hospital and Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School.

An Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters will also be presented to Dr. Susanne Churchill at the University’s 120th Commencement. Churchill received her Ph.D. from the Boston University School of Medicine. She went on to found the Institute for Circadian Physiology in Boston, and was also appointed Associate Dean of Research at the Harvard Medical Center. Dr. Churchill is world-renown in the area of biomedical informatics, and among her many accomplishments, she has worked with Dr. Isaac Kohan to lead the successful and ground-breaking Information for Integrating Biology and the Bedside (i2b2) National Center for Biomedical Computing at Partners HealthCare. Churchill has been a trustee at Bay Path for 15 years, serving as Chair of the Academic Committee, as well as being a member of the executive committee and the committee on trustees.

For those who cannot attend Bay Path’s 120th commencement, the event will be streamed live on www.baypath.edu/commencement.