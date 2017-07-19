Bay Path, Girls Inc. of Holyoke Partner for STEM Summer Event

LONGMEADOW — A group of 15 second-year students from Girls Inc. of Holyoke will participate in “Eureka! Too Fast, Too Furious: the Physics of Car Racing” at Bay Path University today, July 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Led by Bay Path faculty and students, participants from Girls Inc. will have the opportunity to perform hands-on scientific activities and take a tour of campus. They will learn about what Bay Path University has to offer and how it differs from other universities they have been exposed to.

The main project of the day is balloon care racing. Girls Inc. participants will design, build, and race their own lightweight, ‘gas-powered’ vehicles; the gas source is the air in the balloons. From this activity, they’ll learn about simple machines, motion, force, friction, energy transfer, mechanical energy, and problem solving.

Girls Inc. of Holyoke aims to inspire girls to be strong, smart, and bold by providing them opportunities to develop and achieve their full potential. It provides girls ages 5-18 with engaging and educational youth development programs that are cutting-edge, research-driven, and designed to meet the specific needs of girls.