Bay Path to Host Discussion Today on ‘New Era of Molecular Biology’

LONGMEADOW — Bay Path University’s Center of Excellence for Women in STEM will host a discussion on the new era of molecular biology today, Nov. 28, at 5:30 p.m. in Breck Suite on Bay Path’s Longmeadow campus. Attendees will learn about genome editing and its impact on current molecular research, with a focus on the revolutionary new technology known as clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), which allows researchers precise editing of the genome.

CRISPR has already had a profound impact on research laboratories working to engineer better crops, cure genetic diseases, modify animal and human embryos, and enhance de-extinction efforts. Speakers at this event will discuss their research experiences with the social, technical, and ethical concerns arising with the new technology, as well as how they have overcome hurdles in CRISPR gene editing.

“New Era of Molecular Biology” will feature expert panelists including Madelaine Bartlett, assistant professor at UMass Amherst and researcher in plant developmental evolution; Sandra Haddad, assistant professor at Bay Path University and molecular biology researcher; and Sallie Smith Schneider, director of Biospecimen Resource and Molecular Analysis Facility, Pioneer Valley Life Sciences Institute, and breast-cancer researcher. The panelists will follow keynote speaker Vincent Rotello, professor of Chemistry and distinguished professor at UMass Amherst.

Rotello earned his bachelor’s degree in chemistry at Illinois Institute of Technology and his PhD in chemistry from Yale University. He has received numerous awards and recognition in his field of study, and is a fellow of both the American Assoc. for Advancement of Science (AAS) and of the Royal Society of Chemistry in the U.K. He is currently editor in chief of Bioconjugate Chemistry, and is on the editorial boards of 14 other scientific journals. He is actively involved in the area of bionanotechnology, and his research includes programs in delivery, imaging, diagnostics, and nanotoxicology.

“New Era of Molecular Biology” is free and open to the public. For more information and to register for the event, visit www.baypath.edu and click on ‘Events.’