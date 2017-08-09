Bay Path to Host Open House for OT Doctoral Program on Aug. 19

LONGMEADOW — Bay Path University will hold an open house for its recently announced occupational therapy doctorate program, the university’s first doctoral program, on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bay Path’s Philip H. Ryan Health Science Center, 1 Denslow Road, East Longmeadow.

Attendees will meet members of the admissions team and learn about the curriculum, scheduling, the application process, and financial aid. Those interested in attending the open house should register at www.baypath.edu/otdopenhouse.

A free informational webinar with the program’s director, Dr. Julie Watson, will also be held on Wednesday, Aug. 30 from 1 to 2 p.m. for those interested in learning more about the program. To register, visit www.baypath.edu/otdwebinar.

One of the primary focus areas of the new doctoral program, to be offered fully online, will be a pathway to occupational-therapy instruction at the college level. Other tracks include a career pathway for those students pursuing a career in occupational-therapy administration, and in the area of mental health, where the national opioid crisis is requiring those in recovery to increasingly need the services of occupational therapists. The program will be available to women and men.

Watson maintains ongoing clinical experience at Brooks Rehabilitation and Therapeutic Learning Center in Jacksonville, Fla. She also serves as the North East Florida regional representative for the Florida Occupational Therapy Assoc. She formerly taught in the occupational therapy program at the University of St. Augustine.

Watson said the all-online format is designed to make the program available and accessible to individuals looking to advance their career in occupational therapy and may be particularly appealing to those in mid-career and raising a family.

To learn more about the program, visit www.baypath.edu/occupationaltherapydoctorate. The admissions deadline is Friday, Sept. 15, and the program begins Monday, Oct. 23.