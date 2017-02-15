Bay Path to Host Panel on ‘Dying, Death, and Bereavement’ on Feb. 27

LONGMEADOW — Bay Path University will host expert panelists for an evening of discussion concerning the issues and questions surrounding terminal illness, loss of a loved one, and grief. “Dying, Death, and Bereavement” will take place on Monday, Feb. 27 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Breck Suite located in Wright Hall on the university’s Longmeadow campus.

“Dying, Death, and Bereavement” will be moderated by Bay Path Associate Professor of Psychology Dr. Dianne Hall, with panelists including Dr. Maura Brennan, attorney Hyman Darling, Dr. Donalyn Gross, and Pamela Quirk, who will be prepared to answer questions using their experience and knowledge in their field to discuss topics that surround these issues.

This event is free and open to the public. Registration and more information about panelists and event details can be found on the univeristy’s website, www.baypath.edu (click on ‘Events’).