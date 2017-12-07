Bay Path Program to Support Puerto Rico Hurricane Victims

LONGMEADOW — In light of the vast devastation caused by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, Bay Path University is extending a one-time offer to college-level Puerto Rican students whose educational pursuits were interrupted as a result of the storm.

“Bay Path University is committed to educating women at the undergraduate level and women and men at the graduate level who come to us from across the country and beyond,” President Carol Leary said. “In this time of need for our fellow citizens from Puerto Rico, we want to extend a helping hand to those women who were pursuing a bachelor’s degree but displaced because of Hurricane Maria. We welcome them to continue their college education at Bay Path, surrounded by our supportive community.”

Bay Path will offer as many as 10 presidential scholarships to women who lived and attended college in Puerto Rico but have been displaced as a result of the hurricane. The scholarships are for undergraduate transfer enrollment in spring 2018, each worth up to $25,000 per student, per year. Five of these scholarships will be made available to commuter students, and five will be made available to students who choose to reside on the Bay Path University Longmeadow campus. For those five students who choose to reside on campus, Bay Path will provide free room and board for the duration of their enrollment in the program. All students will have access to the university’s support services, including advising, career coaching, mental-health counseling, and more.

The offer is available to women who are residents of Puerto Rico or those who have moved out of Puerto Rico due to the hurricane and have previously earned at least 12 college-level credits. As many as 90 college-level credits can be transferred to Bay Path for students under this program. Proof of residency is required. Students will be allowed a maximum of three years to complete the program, earning no more than 120 credits.

This special scholarship is valid for new enrollment in the spring 2018 semester only. Those students interested in enrolling under this program must submit an application for admission to the Traditional Undergraduate Program at Bay Path University and must meet all admission standards.

Students interested in enrolling should apply right away. The deadline for submitting all required materials is Friday, Dec. 22, or until all 10 spots have been filled. To learn more about this program and begin the enrollment process, contact Dean of Admissions Dawn Bryden at dbryden@baypath.edu or (413) 565-1235.