Bay Path Recognized Among Best Colleges for Master’s in Forensic Accounting

LONGMEADOW — Bay Path University’s master of science (MS) program in forensic accounting has been named third in a list of the top five best in the nation, as ranked by BestColleges.com.

According to the site, graduate-degree programs in forensic accounting were ranked on a 100-point scale based on academic quality, affordability, and online programming. The editor’s review of Bay Path University highlights the flexibility of the program, offered 100% online with dedicated on-ground support from staff and faculty. In addition to forensic accounting, Bay Path University also offers concentrations including public and private accounting under the umbrella of its MS in accounting.

“Bay Path University’s master of science in accounting program is designed to meet the professional needs expected within the accounting industry,” said Kara Stevens, assistant professor and director of Accounting Programs. “This is why the concentrations within the MSA program, which are in public, private, and forensic accounting, have received professional accolades within the accounting industry. Students who graduate from our program are ready to work in the accounting industry.”

The MS in forensic accounting at Bay Path University, open to men and women, offers a unique schedule with no classes during the accounting ‘busy season’ (January to mid-April). The flexible, 30-credit program includes individualized advisement and career coaching from full-time, academically and professionally (CPA) certified faculty. Classes start every April, May, July, September, and November, and some students are able to complete the program in just eight or nine months.