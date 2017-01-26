Bay Path to Screen ‘Heroes Don’t Come Home’ on Feb. 1

LONGMEADOW — Bay Path University’s spring Kaleidoscope community-event series kicks off on Wednesday, Feb. 1 with a screening of the film Heroes Don’t Come Home. The event will be held on the Longmeadow campus in Mills Theatre at Carr Hall from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. A discussion with writer/director Jake Hulse and producer Kelly Henshaw, a Bay Path alumna, will follow the screening.

The film tells the story of Tim and Ben, who grew up together in small-town New England. They’re practically brothers, and then their teenage lives are shattered by the events of 9/11, which claims the life of Tim’s father. Both vow to enlist and fight in the war on terror, but Ben wavers, while Tim deploys with the U.S. Marines to Afghanistan. Reunited years later, on a fishing trip in the remote woods of Maine with Ben’s father, an unexpected event forces the two, who have now become strangers, to confront the teenagers they were and the men they’ve become. It’s billed as a moving story of broken promises, shredded friendship, family, and who we would have been.

Heroes Don’t Come Home is a Happy Wasteland production and stars Andrew Casanova, Tyler McElroy, and Robert Schorr.

The university’s Kaleidoscope series aims to foster openness, curiosity, and dialogue concerning issues and topics in our local and global communities, and is free and open to the public. Registration is strongly encouraged and available at www.baypath.edu/events-calendar.