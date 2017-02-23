Bay Path Signs Agreement with WNEU School of Law

SPRINGFIELD — Bay Path University and Western New England University’s School of Law recently signed a 3+3 articulation agreement that allows undergraduate students attending Bay Path to apply for admission to the law school and begin their legal education during their senior year. This could shorten the time for students to earn both their bachelor’s and JD degrees from seven years to six years.

“We are so proud to offer this opportunity for our students to pursue JD degrees,” said Bay Path Provost Melissa Morriss-Olson. “The 3+3 program not only enhances the strength of the existing partnership between our institutions, but provides our students with expanded access to the education they need to complete a cost-effective degree in law. I am very grateful for attorney Justin Dion’s leadership on Bay Path’s behalf in bringing this to fruition.”

Law impacts virtually every area of modern society. The 3+3 law program enables students to merge two passions — their primary major and an interest in law. Political science majors may use law as a stepping stone to holding political office. Accounting majors may find growing opportunities in tax law. Common majors through which students can develop legal skills include English, business, history, political science, economics, mathematics, and health sciences.

School of Law Dean Eric Gouvin explained that the program “will open up opportunities for undergraduate students who want to focus a law degree in the field of study they are passionate about, and save them precious time and money in the process. While many students will find this arrangement attractive, it may be especially appealing to students who are returning to school later in life following a military deployment or after devoting time to family matters.”

With an emphasis on the development of practical lawyering skills, the JD program provides extensive experiential opportunities in legal clinics and externships. The 3+3 program becomes effective beginning in the 2017-18 admission cycle for students planning to begin law school in the fall of 2018.