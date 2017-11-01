Bay Path Slates 5th Annual Cybersecurity Summit

LONGMEADOW — The 5th Annual Cybersecurity Summit will be conducted on the Longmeadow campus of Bay Path University on Nov. 9. This free event will start with a networking continental breakfast at 7:30 a.m., followed by an open lecture and panel to begin at 8 a.m. Speakers include:

Timothy Connelly , executive director and CEO of the Mass. Technology Collaborative including the new Cybersecurity Growth and Development Center;

, executive director and CEO of the Mass. Technology Collaborative including the new Cybersecurity Growth and Development Center; Tim Russell , Supervisory Special Agent in Cybersecurity, FBI / Boston; and

, Supervisory Special Agent in Cybersecurity, FBI / Boston; and Dr. Carol Leary, president of Bay Path University, member of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Academic Advisory Council.

This year’s summit will be Building a Cybersecurity Ecosystem: the Roles of Higher Education, Law Enforcement, and Technology. Today, cyber attacks are becoming increasingly commonplace. From the most recent, Equifax, to Dyn and Yahoo, these incidents not only impact a company’s bottom line and integrity, but also reach down to the consumer level compromising personal information and security.

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts is taking the lead in fighting cyber attacks and crime through the Cybersecurity Growth and Development Center. The center works with the private sector to provide business development support, helps existing cybersecurity firms grow in Massachusetts, oversees programs to increase the cybersecurity talent pipeline in the state, and collaborates with businesses to help inform the state’s cybersecurity strategy. The open lecture / panel will elaborate and discuss these goals, current issues in cybersecurity, and focus on the tremendous need for cyber professionals.

“When Gov. Charlie Baker announced the new Massachusetts cybersecurity center at MassTech, he pointed to the Commonwealth’s global leadership in this sector, but also noted that we can do more when it comes to developing our cyber workforce and realizing the full potential of our cybersecurity ecosystem,” said Connelly. “Bay Path’s forum will be an important opportunity for us to engage with and gain feedback from cybersecurity thought leaders from across the region on how best to develop these new efforts.”

For more information or to register, visit: www.baypath.edu/cybersummit.