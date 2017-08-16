Bay Path Welcomes 136 Master of OT Students to Campus

LONGMEADOW — Bay Path University’s master of occupational therapy class of 2019 has begun its first term. The cohort of 136 students came to the university from 17 states nationwide, as far west as California and as far south as Florida, to earn advanced degrees in their field of practice.

Students’ career aspirations are as varied as their hometowns. Members of the class of 2019 have set their sights on such disciplines within the profession as art and theater therapy, exercise therapy, training therapy dogs, treating PTSD in veterans, and specializing in hand therapy. The university’s occupational therapy program is housed at the state-of-the-art Philip H. Ryan Health Science Center in East Longmeadow.

During Carol Leary’s 22-year tenure as president of Bay Path, the occupational therapy program, originally offered only as a two-year course of study, has seen significant growth. The university recently announced its first-ever doctoral degree will be in occupational therapy. Classes begin in October.