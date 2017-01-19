Bay Path’s MS in Nonprofit Management Program Earns Accolades

LONGMEADOW — A recent article published by thebestschools.org has named Bay Path University’s master of science program in nonprofit management and philanthropy among a list of the top 10 best in the U.S.

The program ranked 10th on the list, and was one of just two New England colleges to make the cut, along with Northeastern University.

“We are very pleased to be ranked in the top 10 nationally for graduate programs in nonprofit management for the second year in a row,” said Melissa Morriss-Olson, provost. “This is a competitive field — there are many online graduate nonprofit programs — and Bay Path’s program is truly a high-quality program that prepares professionals with exactly what they need to lead and manage nonprofit organizations. This honor confirms what our students have been telling us for along time — they love the online format and find it to be highly personalized and dynamic.”

According to thebestschools.org, graduate-degree programs in nonprofit management were selected for the ranking based on academic excellence, types of available classes, faculty strength, rankings, and reputation.

Bay Path’s MS program in nonprofit management and philanthropy, open to men and women, is offered completely online or on campus, either full-time or part-time.