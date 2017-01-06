Baystate to Announce Recipients of Better Together Grants

SPRINGFIELD — Baystate Medical Center, in conjunction with its Community Benefits Advisory Council, will hold a media event today, Jan. 6, beginning at 1:30 p.m. to announce the recipients whose requests for proposals last year were accepted as part is Baystate’s new Better Together Grants program.

Better Together unites healthcare and community-based nonprofit organizations across Baystate Health’s service areas to shape future healthcare and human services. The aim is to develop approaches that, by targeting the social determinants of health, will improve people’s overall well-being and make area communities healthier places to live.

Grant funding was made possible through the state Department of Public Health’s netermination-of-need requirements to address community health needs. Eligible nonprofit organizations have projects that directly benefit residents of Hampden County, with a focus on underserved and vulnerable populations in Greater Springfield.

Projects receiving funds include HAPHousing/Healthy Hill Initiative, Project Coach, Revitalize Community Development Corp./Revitalize Healthy Homes, Men of Color Health Awareness/Ludlow County Jail Project, Prison Birth Project/Doula Training Program, Mass. Public Health Assoc./Stronger Together Hampden County, River Valley Counseling Center/Transgender Conference, and Springfield Food Policy Council/What is Policy?