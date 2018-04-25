Baystate Franklin Appoints President, Chief Nursing Officer

GREENFIELD — Baystate Franklin Medical Center announced that two interim leaders have accepted permanent positions at the community hospital.

Ron Bryant has been named president, Baystate Franklin Medical Center/Northern Region, in addition to his continued role as president, Baystate Noble Hospital. Deb Provost has been named chief nursing officer and chief administrative officer, Baystate Franklin Medical Center/Northern Region, in addition to her continued role as chief regulatory officer, Baystate Health. Both have been serving in these roles in an interim capacity.

Since Bryant’s interim appointment in January, he has held many open forums focusing on employee engagement and the need for a strong collaborative culture, advancing system integration and re-emphasizing the health system’s mission from a patient and employee perspective.

“I am thrilled to be part of Baystate Franklin Medical Center and the Franklin County community,” he said. “I have spent my career in community hospitals, and I look forward to advancing the initiative of this organization.”

Provost has been serving in the interim role of vice president of Patient Care Services and chief nursing officer at Baystate Franklin since November. Since her appointment, she has worked collaboratively with Baystate Franklin Medical Center’s leaders and team members to help ensure safe, high-quality care to the residents of Franklin County. Provost has been with Baystate Health for 41 years and has served as vice president, Surgery and Anesthesia and as interim chief nursing officer at Baystate Medical Center.

Nancy Shendell-Falik, president of Baystate Medical Center and senior vice president for Hospital Operations, Baystate Health, said that “Ron’s many years of experience leading community hospitals, combined with Deb’s longstanding dedication to our employees, will provide Baystate Franklin Medical Center with leadership who are committed to supporting our employees, patients, and community.”