BBBS of Franklin County Announces Bowl for Kids’ Sake 2018

GREENFIELD — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Franklin County will present Bowl for Kids’ Sake, the mentoring organization’s biggest annual fundraiser, on Friday, April 13 at Shelburne Falls Bowling Alley and Saturday, April 14 at French King Entertainment Center in Erving, both from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“This event is not about bowling — it’s about community coming together to support Franklin County youth who are most in need of a mentor,” said Jennifer Webster the agency’s executive director.

This year’s Bowl for Kids’ Sake theme is “Star Wars – Be the Force for Us!” Costumes are not mandatory but are encouraged.

The 51-year-old, donor-funded organization challenges everyone — mentors and mentees, their friends and families, business people, community leaders, and others who may not have time to mentor, but still support Big Brothers Big Sisters’ mission — to join Bowl for Kids’ Sake and help change the life of a child. This year, the agency aims to raise $40,000.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Franklin County is a 100% donor-supported youth-mentoring organization that relies on the success of events like Bowl for Kids’ Sake in order continue the work of providing carefully screened and professionally supported mentoring relationships to kids who need it most. For further information, visit www.bbbs-fc.org or call (413) 772-0915.