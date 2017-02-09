BCC Announces New Hires, Promotions

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Community College (BCC) announced new faculty and staff additions as well as recent promotions:

Julia Curletti has joined BCC as staff assistant to the dean of enrollment management and student success. She previously worked at Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston as a program coordinator. She garnered a bachelor’s degree from UMass Amherst and attended New England Law;

Alyssa Felver has been named assistant professor of practical nursing. A registered nurse in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, she previously worked at Berkshire Medical Center. Prior to that, she was a critical care registered nurse at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. She holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of South Florida and a bachelor’s in biology from Southeastern University in Lakeland, Fla.;

Lori Moon has joined BCC’s faculty as an assistant professor of practical nursing. Prior to joining BCC, she was a case manager and education specialist at Berkshire Medical Center. She previously worked at HospiceCare in the Berkshires for approximately 20 years. She earned an associate’s degree from Springfield Tech Community College, an associate’s degree in nursing from BCC and a bachelor’s degree from UMass Amherst;

Lawrence Stalvey has been promoted to academic counselor with BCC’s TRIO (Talents, Resources, Initiative, Opportunity) Program, a federally funded program designed to identify and provide services for individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds. He previously was a learning specialist with TRIO. He holds an associate’s degree from BCC and a bachelor’s degree from Williams College;

Charles Stephens has joined BCC as the coordinator of career planning and placement. He is responsible for providing counsel to students regarding career options. He previously held numerous positions at Philadelphia University, Saint Louis University, and Michigan State University. He most recently worked as area coordinator for residence education at Philadelphia University. A graduate of Michigan State University, he holds a bachelor’s degree in finance and a master’s degree in student affairs administration; and

Peggy Williams has been promoted to academic coordinator with BCC’s TRIO Program. She previously worked for more than a decade as an academic counselor and learning specialist with TRIO. She has a breadth of experience working in administrative/management roles at human services organizations in Berkshire County. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Boston College and a master’s degree from the University at Albany’s Rockefeller College of Public Affairs & Policy in Albany, N.Y.