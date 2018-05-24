Becky Bozadjian Joins Team at Tighe & Bond

WESTFIELD — Tighe & Bond Inc., a regional leader in engineering and environmental consulting, appointed Becky Bozadjian as its director of Marketing & Communications. In this role, she will manage the firm’s marketing and communications group and contribute to growth strategies consistent with Tighe & Bond’s continued expansion in the marketplace.

Bozadjian, who is based in the firm’s Westwood office, has more than 25 years of experience as a senior management and marketing professional in the architecture, engineering, and construction industry. During this time, she has focused on building responsive marketing organizations, as well as developing and implementing strategic marketing plans for small, regional, and national professional-services firms. Her career has been defined by high-level leadership positions at several prominent engineering firms in the Boston area.

“Becky’s wealth of knowledge covers a full spectrum of marketing, including market research, strategic planning, business development, pursuit strategy, and marketing communications,” said David Pinsky, president and CEO of Tighe & Bond. “This will help us execute our marketing and client development process at the highest level, and we are thrilled that she has joined us.”

Bozadjian has been a member of the Society for Marketing Professionals and has presented on a variety of topics at the national and regional levels. In the Coaching for Leadership & Teamwork Program at Babson College, she coaches undergraduate students on leadership, communication, and teamwork skills. She earned her MBA at Babson College with a concentration in marketing, and her bachelor’s degree in economics from Connecticut College.

“Tighe & Bond is a very professional and strategic firm — plus, the people are terrific,” Bozadjian said. “I’m excited to be part of its collaborative leadership team, helping to continue growth and marketing success.”