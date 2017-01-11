Berkshire Bank Awards $7,500 in Exciting Home Equity Sweepstakes

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Bank announced the three winners of its Exciting Home Equity Sweepstakes, which ran from Sept. 12 through Nov. 25. The three winners of this giveaway were notified last month. They are Craig Walton of Hinsdale, Deborah Robbins of Westfield, and Christine Robie of Pittsfield.

New and existing Berkshire Bank home-equity line of credit or home-equity loan customers as of Nov. 25 were entered automatically in the sweepstakes, and individuals were also encouraged to enter the sweepstakes by mail.

Three winners were chosen to each receive a prize amount of $2,500. The winners then had the option to receive the funds by check, apply the money to their existing home-equity balance, or a deposit it into an account.

When asked what her plans are for the prize winnings, Robbins said, “I have no idea. You know, it could pay for the new water heater I just had put in last week. I just can’t believe it.”

Tami Gunsch, the bank’s executive vice president, Retail Banking, said that “Berkshire Bank is pleased to give this award to Deborah, Craig, and Christine. We are committed to our communities by providing exceptional service to our customers, assisting in their financial goals to find, fund, and save for life’s exciting moments.”