Berkshire Bank Earns National Recognition for Corporate Philanthropy

BOSTON — Berkshire Bank has been selected as one of three national finalists for the Corporate Philanthropy Award in the Financial Institutions category as part of the 12th annual Invest in Others Awards, a program that recognizes the charitable work of financial advisors and financial-services firms in communities around the globe.

Invest in Others launched the Corporate Philanthropy Award in 2015 to recognize the importance of encouraging philanthropy at a corporate level. The organization received nominations this year from a diverse range of companies in two categories: advisory firms and financial institutions. Finalists were selected based on their community impact, contribution, inspiration, and incentives to encourage employees to give back. The awards will be presented on Thursday, Sept. 27 in Boston.

Berkshire Bank was selected as a finalist for its deep commitment to philanthropy, volunteerism, and broader social corporate-responsibility activities. Annually, Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Bank Foundation provide more than $2 million in financial contributions, as well as scholarships to high-school seniors. The company also provides every employee with $500 in matching gift funds to amplify their own individual giving. In addition to financial support, the XTEAM, the company’s employee volunteer program, provides employees with paid time off to volunteer during regular business hours.