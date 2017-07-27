Berkshire Bank Lends Support to Square One

SPRINGFIELD — Square One was awarded $10,000 by Berkshire Bank in support of its Adopt-a-Classroom program.

“We are excited to continue our ongoing support of Square One’s Adopt-a-Classroom initiative program,” says Jim Hickson, senior vice president, commercial regional president. “Berkshire Bank is committed to making a difference in the lives of local children and their families.”

Through the Square One Adopt-a-Classroom program, area business and community leaders have the opportunity to partner with Square One to ensure that its classrooms are outfitted with the necessary supplies and tools needed to ensure each child’s success in the classroom. A check presentation and room dedication will be held on Friday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. at Square One, 255 King St., Springfield.

“We are so grateful to Berkshire Bank for their generosity and genuine compassion for the children and families served by Square One,” said Kristine Allard, chief Development & Communications Officer for Square One. “These funds will help to ensure that our children have the proper supplies they need to enhance their early learning experience.”