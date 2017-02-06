Berkshire Bank Names Jason Edgar Director of Wealth Management

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Bank announced it has named Jason Edgar director of Wealth Management and interim chief information officer.

In his new role, Edgar will lead the bank’s wealth-management initiatives and oversee its investment process. He joined Berkshire Bank in 2014 and has been Wealth Management’s New England regional leader. Previously, he spent several years with Enterprise Investment Advisors in Andover, where he oversaw investment management. He has spent the last 16 years in wealth management, and holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Connecticut.

“Berkshire Bank is a strong, well-capitalized financial institution that continues to invest in wealth management with the recognition and promotion of talented team members to support our clients’ financial goals,” said Sean Gray, chief operating officer of Berkshire Bank. “We are delighted to designate Jason with this new director position as an extension of Berkshire Bank’s commitment to a customer-focused approach.”