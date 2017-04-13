Berkshire Bank Receives Six Marketing Awards

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Bank was recently honored with six awards for community engagement and marketing of leading-edge products. The bank was recognized at the Financial Marketing Awards in Newport, R.I. and the New England Financial Marketing Awards in Burlington, Mass.; both events took place in March.

The Financial Marketing Awards are the oldest financial awards in New England. The program honors banks and credit unions for creative marketing and branding efforts, while the Community Champion Award recognizes a bank or credit union for the difference they make in the community. Berkshire received recognition in the following categories:

• Community Champion Award – Gold for Pittsfield Public Schools attendance billboard;

• Loan Award – Silver for home-equity campaign; and

• Deposit Award – Bronze for Leap Year deposit campaign.

The New England Financial Marketing Assoc. has a diverse membership representing financial institutions with assets ranging from less than $500 million to more than $5 billion. Its annual awards program honors banks and credit unions in the New England states for creative marketing, branding, and community efforts. Berkshire received recognition in the following categories:

• Overall Community Service – 2nd Place for Xtraordinary Day campaign;

• In-Branch Design – 2nd Place for Mid-Atlantic region branch design; and

• Customer Service – 2nd Place for Game Plan point of sale.