Berkshire Bank, Ronald N. Lazzaro Launch Strategic Combination

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc., and Ronald N. Lazzaro P.C., an independent financial-planning and investment-services firm based in Rutland, Vt., announced the completion of an asset-purchase transaction earlier this month, and the launch of a strategic combination between the two firms. Under the terms of the transaction, Berkshire Bank acquired the business assets of Ronald N. Lazzaro P.C., which will expand Berkshire Bank’s wealth-management and investment services provided in Vermont.

Ronald N. Lazzaro P.C. has been renamed RNL & Associates, a division of BerkshireBanc Investment Services, reflecting RNL’s new position as a key component of Berkshire Bank’s financial-planning and investment-services platform. RNL & Associates offers investment management services through Commonwealth Financial Network, an independent broker-dealer.

RNL & Associates will continue to provide a full suite of holistic financial-planning and investment-management services to individuals and families to help them prepare for retirement and pursue their financial goals. The firm will continue to work with clients nationwide, with a primary geographic focus on Vermont and the Northeast.