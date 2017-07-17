Berkshire Film and Media Collaborative to Host Posh Picnic July 23

LENOX — Berkshire Film and Media Collaborative will host its fourth annual Posh Picnic at Tanglewood on Sunday, July 23. All proceeds will help fund BFMC’s educational initiatives.

The event begins at noon with the opening of the Tanglewood gates. Guests will be greeted with appetizers and a make-your-own-bloody-Mary bar, thanks to sponsor Berkshire Mountain Distillers. The event will also feature an eclectic silent auction, with items including a VIP invitation to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, house seats to Come from Away on Broadway, tickets to a Lion’s Gate premiere, and many more.

This year, the Posh Picnic honoree is art director and production designer Carl Sprague, an active member of BFMC’s board of directors whose credits include work with Wes Anderson, Woody Allen, Steven Spielberg, and Martin Scorsese, to name a few. Attendees will have a chance to bid on Sprague’s signed artwork at the silent auction.

The winners of BFMC’s first annual Short Screenplay Competition will be announced at the picnic. This contest was open to all local amateur screenwriters. The picnic lunch will be catered by Gourmet Caterers of Boston.

At 2:30 p.m., the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s afternoon concert will feature Ken-David Masur conducting Kernis, Prokofiev, and Tchaikovsky, featuring pianist Nikolai Lugansky.

To register, click here. For more information, contact laura@berkshirefilm.org.