Berkshire Hills Appoints Gary Levante VP, Corporate Social Responsibility Officer

BOSTON — Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. announced that Gary Levante was appointed vice president, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) officer, a newly created position within the Berkshire Bank Foundation.

In this role, Levante will work to expand the foundation’s community-engagement efforts to implement an all-encompassing CSR strategy. In doing so, he will lead Berkshire’s efforts to integrate corporate social responsibility into all of the company’s and foundation’s activities, supporting key objectives, such as strengthening communities and engaging employees. Levante will oversee the development of CSR goals, policies, and programs, with a strong focus on establishing a framework of standards and tools for advancing social responsibility.

“Giving back to our communities and focusing on how we impact the world around us are important components of Berkshire’s culture and future,” said Lori Gazzillo, Berkshire Bank Foundation’s senior vice president and director. “Gary’s deep understanding of Berkshire’s core values, as well as his experience, knowledge, and professional networks in the community, will be invaluable as we formalize and enhance our CSR strategies and programs.”

An employee of Berkshire since 2010, Levante previously held the position of assistant vice president, Community Engagement officer. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Saint Michael’s College in Vermont. He serves on the Pittsfield Community Development Board and the boards of Downtown Pittsfield Inc. and America’s Charities, and is a member of the Corporate Volunteer Council of Greater Boston. He was named the New England Regional Lead for United Nations IMPACT2030.

“I’m excited and honored to be able to evolve Berkshire’s CSR efforts,” Levante said. “The company has a culture of engagement and a commitment to advance our socially responsible practices, which is a win-win for our communities, customers, employees, and shareholders. I look forward to playing a key role in advancing and communicating our CSR accomplishments.”