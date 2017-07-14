Beverly Orloski Named Top Loan Originator in Western Mass.

HOLYOKE — At the recent 2017 Mid-Year Mortgage Conference, the Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman magazine, released its annual report of the top mortgage originators in Massachusetts. Beverly Orloski, vice president and mortgage consultant at PeoplesBank, was named as the top loan originator by volume in Western Mass. She was listed as the top loan originator by volume in the market in 2015 and 2016 as well.

“What makes Bev the number-one consultant in Western Massachusetts is her ability to get the customers comfortable with the process and work with the team in the background to make it all happen seamlessly,” said James Sherbo, senior vice president, Consumer Lending at PeoplesBank.

Added Orloski, “the thing I like most about this job is working with the people. You get a certain satisfaction because you take them all the way through the process, from the time they first sit with you through their closing. That can be typically 30 to 60 days, and you’re interacting with them the whole time.”

A resident of South Deerfield, Orloski has more than 30 years of financial and banking experience. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Elms College and is a graduate of the American Bankers Assoc. Residential and Commercial Lending School. She is a member of the Realtor Assoc. of Pioneer Valley.