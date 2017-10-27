Big Brothers Big Sisters of Franklin County Awarded $10,000 Grant

GREENFIELD — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Franklin County has been awarded a $10,000 grant through the Charles F. Bacon Trust for 2017-18. This one-year grant was made in support of the general operations of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Franklin County.

Located in Boston, the Charles F. Bacon Trust was established in 1928 to support and promote quality educational, human-services, and healthcare programming for under-served populations. The trust has delivered more than $1.4 million in grants to Massachusetts non-rofits since 2008.

“We are thrilled to receive this award at this time, and honored that we are only the second Franklin County nonprofit to benefit from the Bacon since 2008,” said Big Brothers Big Sisters of Franklin County Executive Director Danielle Letourneau-Therrien.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Franklin County serves children in Franklin County and the North Quabbin area. Mentors are carefully screened to make sure this is the right volunteer opportunity for them; if matched, they continue to receive support throughout their mentoring relationship by professional case managers. If you or someone you know may be interested in learning more about this opportunity, call Jennifer Webster at (413) 772-0915 or visit www.bbbs-fc.org.