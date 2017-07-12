Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampden County Wins Award

SPRINGFIELD — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampden County has been selected to receive a 2016 Gold Standard Award by Big Brothers Big Sisters of America in recognition of its commitment to program quality. The agency celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2017.

The Gold Standard Award recognizes agencies that have increased their revenue by at least 5% and grown the number of matches, year over year. Out of more than 300 Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies nationwide, the Hampden County agency was one of only 16 agencies to receive the award.

“We are incredibly proud of the high-quality mentoring support we provide, year after year, to so many kids in our area,” said David Beturne, executive director, who was presented with the award at the Big Brothers Big Sisters national conference in San Diego on June 26. “Our mentors have profound impacts on the lives of Hampden County youth, and we are honored to be able to work with and support such a dedicated group of volunteers.”

Added Pam Iorio, president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, “earning this award shows the commitment of not only Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampden County but also the whole community, including donors, board members, and staff. We thank Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampden County for pursuing growth and quality to serve more children throughout the region.”