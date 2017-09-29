Big Y Turns Pink

SPRINGFIELD — In order to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer, all Big Y Supermarkets will be donating proceeds from various departments throughout the store to 31 local breast cancer support groups throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut. Since 2007, the chain has raised more than $1.7 million dollars for this cause. The program, “Partners of Hope” reflects the partnership, commitment and support of breast cancer awareness and research that is so vital for many. Last year, Big Y raised $234,885.

During the entire month of October, Big Y will donate a portion of the proceeds from both the floral and produce Departments. Additionally, Big Y will donate 5 cents for each Big Y, Top Care, Full Circle, Simply Done, Paws Happy Life, Pure Harmony, @Ease, Tippy Toes and Culinary Tours brand products (excluding random weight items) purchased between Oct. 5 and 11. The Big Y Butcher Shop will donate 10 cents from every pound of All Natural Angus Beef® and Big Y Smart Chicken® to breast cancer research during the entire month of October. Big Y Pharmacy & Wellness Center will also donate $5 for every flu shot given.

Big Y’s pink reusable, earth-friendly shopping bag highlighting the Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign will also be available and every store will be promoting Partners of Hope pink ribbons for $1 from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31 as a way of generating additional proceeds for local breast cancer organizations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Big Y’s dietitian team, Carrie Taylor and Andrea Luttrell, will devote a portion of their fall newsletter to cancer prevention. Look for the “Living Well Eating Smart” displays throughout the stores.

According to Big Y CEO, Donald D’Amour, “Breast cancer affects thousands of women and many men each year. We hope that this initiative will not only promote breast cancer awareness but also save lives through early detection and care.”