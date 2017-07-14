Blue Sox, BusinessWest to Host Running of the Mayors on July 19

HOLYOKE — On Wednesday, July 19, the Valley Blue Sox and BusinessWest will present the Running of the Mayors charity event during the Blue Sox game vs. the Winnipesaukee Muskrats at MacKenzie Stadium. Game time is 6:35 p.m., with the mayors set to dash before the seventh inning.

The Running of the Mayors will have several local sponsors who will put money up for their mayor to participate in the race on behalf of their local Boys and Girls Club. The mayors — which include Springfield’s Domenic Sarno, Chicopee’s Richard Kos, Holyoke’s Alex Morse and West Springfield’s Will Reichelt, with more to be announced — will race down the right field line in a short sprint, past first base and to home plate. The first mayor to cross the finish line wins a matching donation to their local Boys & Girls Club, allowing them to double their money. A bonus donation will go to the best-dressed mayor.

“Being an old catcher, who wore the ‘tools of ignorance,’ yes, I’m in,” Sarno said. “Even though my playing days are over, I’m doing it for a good cause, and a good laugh too.”