Blue Sox to Host Final Free Community Clinic of Season on July 23

HOLYOKE — The Valley Blue Sox will be hosting their final free pre-game clinic presented by Shriners Hospitals for Children this Sunday, July 23, at 1 p.m. The clinic will last approximately one hour and will be led by Blue Sox players and personnel. The clinic is open to kids ages 7-14.

Attendees will learn the basics of fielding, throwing, and hitting from Blue Sox coaches and players prior to Sunday Night’s 5:05 p.m. double-header with the Sanford Mainers. They will also get to hang around for pre-game batting practice and warmups, as well as receiving a free ticket to that evening’s games.

Players are required to wear activewear and sneakers or cleats, and ring their own hat, glove, and bat. The camp is open to the entire region.

“It’s a great opportunity for some kids to come out, get some work in, meet the new players, and have some fun learning the game,” said Blue Sox General Manager Hunter Golden. “Our community clinics are always a hit, and we’re very thankful that Shriners has stepped up to help support this week’s clinic.”

The Blue Sox will begin their pre-game routine at 2:30 p.m., and gates to the stadium will be open, allowing campers to come in early and watch the Blue Sox take infield/outfield and batting practice, as well as see some bullpen sessions up close and personal. Campers will have the opportunity to meet and mingle with the players at various stations throughout the night, which will cover all the basics of baseball, including hitting, fielding, throwing, and pitching.

In addition, the Blue Sox will host Military Appreciation Night that evening, sponsored by AAA Pioneer Valley and VA Healthcare. The first 400 fans in attendance will receive a special digital camo hat.