Blue Sox to Host Wild-card Playoff Game on Aug. 3

HOLYOKE — The Valley Blue Sox have locked up the #2 seed in the Northern Division of the New England Collegiate Baseball League, and will play host to a wild-card game at Mackenzie Stadium in Holyoke on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 6:35 p.m. The opponent has yet to be announced.

The Blue Sox will leave their ticket prices at the regular season rate of $7 for adults and $5 for kids and seniors. Also, considering the season’s handful of rainouts, and in a further effort to pack the house on Thursday, anyone with unused game tickets from this season or flex tickets may use them for admission to this game.

To order tickets, call (413) 533-1100 or purchase them online at www.valleybluesox.com.