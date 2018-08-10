Blue Sox Sweep Waves to Repeat as NECBL Champions

HOLYOKE — The Valley Blue Sox are hoisting the NECBL championship trophy for a second straight season after pounding the Ocean State Waves 19-6 to sweep the two-game series.

The Blue Sox pounded out 20 hits in the victory, failing to score in just two out of the nine innings. They jumped off to a 5-0 lead before the Waves even batted in the first inning, and never looked back.

The Blue Sox were paced by Simon Whiteman of Yale University, who went six for seven, scored five runs, and added four RBIs. Connor Pauly of Morehead State University went four for six on the night with one run and four RBIs.

The Blue Sox have now won back-to-back championships under head coach John Raiola. First-year owner Fred Ciaglo hoisted the Fay Vincent Sr. cup for the first time as owner of the Valley Blue Sox.