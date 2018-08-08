Blue Sox, Waves Set for Championship Series Rematch Starting Tonight

HOLYOKE — The Valley Blue Sox will face the Ocean State Waves starting tonight, Aug. 8, in a rematch of the 2017 NECBL Championship Series. The Blue Sox advanced to the finals with a two-game sweep of the Sanford Mainers, capped by an 8-6 victory on Tuesday.

The schedule for the best two-of-three Championship Series is as follows: Game 1: today, Aug. 8, 6:35 p.m. at Mackenzie Stadium in Holyoke; Game 2: Thursday, Aug. 9, 6:30 p.m. at Old Mountain Field, South Kingston, R.I.; Game 3 (if necessary): Friday, Aug. 10, 6:35 p.m. at Mackenzie Stadium.

Mackenzie Stadium will open its gates on both home dates at 5:35 p.m. The first 400 fans through the gates tonight will receive a free team poster courtesy of Baystate Health.