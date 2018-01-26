Book Discussion with Judge Michael Ponsor Slated for Feb. 5

SPRINGFIELD — The Hampden County Bar Assoc. invites the public to a reading and book talk with New York Times bestselling author Judge Michael Ponsor on Monday, Feb. 5 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Fort, 8 Fort St., Springfield.

Ponsor will discuss his first novel, The Hanging Judge, released in 2013, and his new novel, The One-Eyed Judge, a fast-paced and thought-provoking legal fiction. This event is a fund-raiser for the newly established Hampden County Bar Foundation. There is no fee for attending this event; however, a donation for the foundation is encouraged. Ponsor will be donating a portion of the sales of his books at the event to the foundation.