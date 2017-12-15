Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee Announces 2018 Board of Directors

CHICOPEE — The Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee held its annual meeting of the corporation on Dec. 14 at Collegian Court restaurant. At the meeting, a new slate of officers and directors were approved.

They include William Sharp, Freedom Credit Union (president); George Flevotomos, Demayo Properties (1st vice president); Rich Rheault, the Credit Card Pro (2nd vice president); Richard Bernard Jr., Pilgrim Interiors Inc. (treasurer); and Laura Sample, Evergreen Construction (secretary).

The rest of the slate includes Shane Brooks, Center for Human Development; Thomas Charette, Lemelin Environmental Services Inc.; Anne Gancarz, Chicopee Public Library; Ben Garvey, Insurance Center of New England Inc.; Tracey Hebda, Complete Payroll Solutions; Sarah Jordan, Polish National Credit Union; Katie Kalbaugh, Chicopee Fire Department; Kim Quenneville, Dufault, Vann & Carella; and Tania Spear, Silver Linings Home Care, LLC.

Reappointed were the members of the board of trustees: Jim Bugbee, Granfield, Bugbee, & Masse Insurance; Kevin Vann, Dufault, Vann & Carella; and Donna Wiley, PeoplesBank. Finally, appointed as board members emeritus are Bertram Gardner IV, Caolo & Bieniek Architects Inc.; and Earl LaFlamme III, retired.

Two awards were presented at the meeting. The first was the Helping Hands Award, given to Chicopee Public Library for its role as a community partner. The Dr. Edward Ryan Award was presented to George Flevotomos, chosen by members of the board of directors and given to a fellow board member that has gone above and beyond for the organization.