Bradley International Airport Launches Daily, Non-stop Service to St. Louis

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — This week, the Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) launched its inaugural Southwest Airlines flight from Bradley International Airport to St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

The new daily, non-stop service departs from Bradley at 11:10 a.m. (EST) and arrives at St. Louis Lambert International Airport at 12:45 p.m. (CST). The inbound flight leaves St. Louis at 4:25 p.m. (CST) and arrives at Bradley at 7:50 p.m. (EST). The service utilizes a Boeing 737.

“Bradley International Airport has a strong reputation in the region, and it is not going unnoticed by our airline partners like Southwest,” CAA Executive Director Kevin Dillon said. “This is Southwest’s 10th non-stop route out of Bradley Airport, and we’re pleased with their continued commitment to the market and our passengers. We look forward to our ongoing partnership with them as we continue to grow Bradley Airport’s connectivity to popular destinations.”

Southwest Airlines currently offers non-stop service from Bradley International Airport to Baltimore, Chicago, Denver, Ft. Lauderdale, Ft. Myers, Las Vegas, Orlando, Tampa, St. Louis, and West Palm Beach. The airline first started flying out of Bradley in 1999.