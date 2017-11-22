Bradley Passengers Cautioned on Busy Thanksgiving Travel Period

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Bradley International Airport will experience a very heavy travel period this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Kevin Dillon, executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority, advises that Bradley passengers should be aware and plan accordingly.

“We’re thankful for the many passengers who choose Bradley International Airport for their travel needs,” says Dillon. “If you are traveling through the airport during this busy travel week, please give yourself extra time and plan ahead, and we will do everything we can to help you love the journey through the airport.”

Passengers traveling domestically are advised to allow themselves at least 90 minutes for check-in with their respective airlines and processing through the TSA screening. Those traveling internationally should give themselves three hours.

Additionally, passengers are encouraged to follow these tips during this peak travel period:

• Check and confirm the status of your flight with your airline prior to your departure for the airport;

• Visit www.flybdl.org to familiarize yourself with Bradley’s parking options and terminal facilities; and

• Speed up the screening process by reviewing the TSA screening guidelines ahead of time. For more information, visit www.tsa.gov.

For up-to-date information about the status of a flight on the day of travel, visit www.flybdl.org. Twitter users can also sign up to receive free, automated updates by tweeting their flight number @BDLFlightInfo.