Brightside Angel Campaign Continues Tradition of Hope

SPRINGFIELD — The Brightside Angel Campaign has long been a local holiday tradition, offering gifts with special meaning. All proceeds from the annual campaign directly benefit those served by the programs and services of Brightside for Families and Children. Each year, Brightside serves more than 580 children, their siblings, and their families in their homes and schools with in-home counseling and family support.

A special event will be held to kick off the 2017 Brightside Angel Campaign on Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Holyoke Mall (upper level, in front of Target). Beginning at 11 a.m., the program will include face painting, a performance by the St. Stanislaus Children’s Choir under the direction of Margaret Bielin, and a Christmas-story reading by Western Mass News anchor Dave Madsen.

In addition to the traditional paper Brightside Angels, several angel items will be available this year, including porcelain ornaments, magnets, Kringle Candles, and handmade bracelets. These items can be purchased throughout the day at the Holyoke Mall on Nov. 18 and on weekends through Dec. 23. Brightside Angel products will also be available at the Mercy Medical Center Gift Shop at 299 Carew St. in Springfield, the lobby at Providence Behavioral Health Hospital, Pat Parker and Sons Florist at 1516 Allen St. in Springfield, and Raymour & Flanigan at 895 Riverdale St. in West Springfield. Purchases can be made online at brightsideangels.com.

“Brightside’s work is at the heart of our mission — offering in-home counseling, mentoring, family support, and services tailored to the unique needs of each child and their family,” said Allison Gearing-Kalill, vice president of Fund Development, Mercy Medical Center. “Thanks to the generosity of our host locations and many supporters, Brightside is able to provide services to many children and families in our community.”